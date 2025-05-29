Hungary's PM Urges to Put Europe Back on Right Track

news.by https://s3-minsk.becloud.by/media-assets/news-by/b2c24fae-7afa-42e3-9a4c-86f593f70fcf/conversions/fb8e9871-d223-4cfa-bf7e-5a0808ffa0d6-sm-___webp_480.webp 480w, https://s3-minsk.becloud.by/media-assets/news-by/b2c24fae-7afa-42e3-9a4c-86f593f70fcf/conversions/fb8e9871-d223-4cfa-bf7e-5a0808ffa0d6-md-___webp_768.webp 768w, https://s3-minsk.becloud.by/media-assets/news-by/b2c24fae-7afa-42e3-9a4c-86f593f70fcf/conversions/fb8e9871-d223-4cfa-bf7e-5a0808ffa0d6-lg-___webp_1280.webp 1280w, https://s3-minsk.becloud.by/media-assets/news-by/b2c24fae-7afa-42e3-9a4c-86f593f70fcf/conversions/fb8e9871-d223-4cfa-bf7e-5a0808ffa0d6-xl-___webp_1920.webp 1920w

The Hungarian Prime Minister called for putting Europe back on the right track.

According to the politician, there are four pillars on which the EU security stands. First and foremost are peace and no new Eastern Front, and no membership of Ukraine in the EU.

Important conditions for European security are also sovereignty without common taxes and centralized control, as well as freedom of speech and national identity.

To recall, at the end of the 8th meeting of the EU Council, the countries failed to resolve on depriving Hungary of the right to vote.