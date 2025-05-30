"Die or Run!" — New Wave of Dangerous Children's Games on Roads

As the school holidays approach, experts are urging adults to pay closer attention to children's safety. In one of Minsk's courtyards, a video captured a moment when a child runs across the road in front of a car. The clip went viral on social media, sparking a wave of concern: is this just another dangerous game among schoolkids, similar to those now reportedly happening in Russia? The police have identified the children involved.

One such incident occurred in a yard in Almetyevsk, Russia. A girl ran out onto the road and was hit by a car. Everything happened so quickly that the driver had no time to react. The footage shows the girl initially hiding and then suddenly darting out from behind parked cars. She was taken to medical care. This case is a worrying signal for both parents and drivers. According to local residents, children are playing a game called "Run or Die," where the goal is to cross the road as close to a moving vehicle as possible. The loser is the one who ends up under the wheels.

Artem Papkovsky, Lawyer of the Minsk City Bar Association:

"This game, which under certain circumstances may not even be considered a game, has been passed down from generation to generation and continues to evolve. I first encountered such actions back in 2012, when I was a trainee and intern lawyer. There was a well-known case at the time involving a child and a Porsche Cayenne near a school, after which Minsk installed fences around all schools."

Game or Negligence?

This is another Minsk courtyard, in Serebryanka. A first-grader runs across the yard very close to a car. The video quickly spread on social networks. The police and traffic safety officials immediately identified the children from the footage—they turned out to be first-grade students of School 123. The boy was lucky, unlike the girl from Almetyevsk. Recognizing the danger, law enforcement is already working with the children, including the juvenile affairs inspectorate.

Vladimir Arestovich, Head of the Juvenile Affairs Inspectorate of the Leninsky District Police Department, Minsk:

"In the juvenile affairs inspectorate of the Leninsky District, we are reviewing cases of traffic violations committed by minors, studying their living conditions, and requesting character references. Based on these, the child's actions are classified as violations of traffic rules. We are considering holding parents responsible. After analyzing all the information, a legal assessment will be made to determine whether the parents fulfilled their duties or not."

After talking with the children and studying the situation, police officials say that the Minsk incident was merely a child's careless act. The children did not intend to support a dangerous game.

Pavel Angaryan, Head of the Traffic Police Department of the Leninsky District Police Department, Minsk:

"I would like to note that the video circulating online does not depict a deliberate game among children. Such a problem does not exist here. It is simply a matter of elementary child inattentiveness when crossing the roadway in front of a moving vehicle."

Situations like this could happen in any yard. They do happen, in fact. Only adults can prevent them—parents by teaching children road safety rules, and drivers by being more attentive, especially near school crossings and in courtyards.

Rules for Safe Behavior During Holidays

In any case, both the police and traffic safety officers have spoken with the children involved—who became unintentional heroes of the viral video—at their school. Given the location, they also reminded other students about safety rules. With the holidays approaching, this theme is emphasized repeatedly by officials and teachers alike. An extensive "Attention, Children" campaign is underway. Drivers are urged to reduce speed and turn on their low-beam headlights.

Artem Papkovsky:

"Dealing with children is very complex. One of the most difficult issues in traffic rules is the danger posed by children to traffic safety—arising from their unpredictability. According to point 119 of the Belarusian traffic rules, a child is considered a hazard of limited visibility. It does not matter where you see the child; if you understand that the child is approaching your trajectory, you must take all necessary measures to ensure your safety. You cannot predict how the child will act."