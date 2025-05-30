While global media outlets are widely announcing upcoming talks in Istanbul scheduled for Monday, Ukrainian authorities are still trying to maintain the element of surprise: they have not yet confirmed their final participation in the second round of negotiations, which Russia proposed to hold early next week. Kiev continues to negotiate, presenting its conditions.

However, in the United States, there is confidence that Trump will manage to persuade Zelensky to send his delegation to Turkey. It is planned that the parties in Istanbul will present memoranda—documents containing the most fundamental demands that participants are unwilling to abandon.