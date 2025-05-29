3.78 BYN
In Belarus, a readiness drill to respond to acts of terrorism is underway
Over the past four days, from May 27 to 30, exercises in the Grodno region tested the swift response capabilities of government agencies. The drills demonstrated that each department is well-prepared to handle emergency situations. According to the State Security Committee, the exercises involved military units, internal forces, rescue services, the Investigatiioin Committee, the KGB, and other agencies engaged in such operations.
Military and special equipment on the roads formed part of the scenario, leading to heightened control and restricted traffic in the area.
Veteran units of the armed forces, participating in this counterterrorism exercise for multiple times, once again showcased their high level of training, advanced skills, and readiness to confront any aggression.