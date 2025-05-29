Belagro-2025 to be held on new site of exhibition center

news.by https://s3-minsk.becloud.by/media-assets/news-by/d0394600-021c-44c4-bb80-c5912ca03b32/conversions/83d0a880-60df-4361-b030-3d0cfa5476fa-sm-___webp_480.webp 480w, https://s3-minsk.becloud.by/media-assets/news-by/d0394600-021c-44c4-bb80-c5912ca03b32/conversions/83d0a880-60df-4361-b030-3d0cfa5476fa-md-___webp_768.webp 768w, https://s3-minsk.becloud.by/media-assets/news-by/d0394600-021c-44c4-bb80-c5912ca03b32/conversions/83d0a880-60df-4361-b030-3d0cfa5476fa-lg-___webp_1280.webp 1280w, https://s3-minsk.becloud.by/media-assets/news-by/d0394600-021c-44c4-bb80-c5912ca03b32/conversions/83d0a880-60df-4361-b030-3d0cfa5476fa-xl-___webp_1920.webp 1920w

This year Belagro-2025 exhibition will be held on the new platform of the Minsk International Exhibition Center. The large-scale forum will start next week, June 3.

This is one of the largest exhibitions of achievements in the agro-industrial sector. It demonstrates innovative technologies in agricultural production, new agricultural machinery, developments in the processing and food industry. The topics of the sections cover almost all areas of the agricultural industry.

Vladimir Grakun, Deputy Minister of Agriculture and Food of the Republic of Belarus:

A wide range of issues on ensuring competitiveness of agricultural products, development of pedigree animal breeding, agricultural machine building, prospects of cooperation between Belarus and neighboring and non-CIS countries, in the sphere of production of national technologies, agriculture, as well as other topical issues will be discussed during dozens of thematic conferences and seminars.