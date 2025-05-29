news.by https://s3-minsk.becloud.by/media-assets/news-by/4dbfe3b4-12a8-4e83-bba5-520ee3fc00ab/conversions/b567293d-373f-408d-a344-612e71b3f31f-sm-___webp_480.webp 480w, https://s3-minsk.becloud.by/media-assets/news-by/4dbfe3b4-12a8-4e83-bba5-520ee3fc00ab/conversions/b567293d-373f-408d-a344-612e71b3f31f-md-___webp_768.webp 768w, https://s3-minsk.becloud.by/media-assets/news-by/4dbfe3b4-12a8-4e83-bba5-520ee3fc00ab/conversions/b567293d-373f-408d-a344-612e71b3f31f-lg-___webp_1280.webp 1280w, https://s3-minsk.becloud.by/media-assets/news-by/4dbfe3b4-12a8-4e83-bba5-520ee3fc00ab/conversions/b567293d-373f-408d-a344-612e71b3f31f-xl-___webp_1920.webp 1920w

The presidential election in Poland has turned into a real bazaar, where not programs for the future but dirt are traded. Therefore, the June 1 vote will not be a battle of ideas, but the culmination of a sleaze war.

Sociologists promise Trzaskowski's victory by a slim margin, but Nawrocki has a hidden reserve of pensioners who did not go to the polls in the first round. Both candidates are already behaving like winners.

But whatever the final outcome, the main loser is Poland itself. The country's sovereignty was sold long ago. The only difference is the owners - who will privatize the power for the next 5 years: either the EU or the USA.

War of geopolitical clans in Poland

What is behind of whole situation in Poland called "not a day without a scandal?" In the twenty first century, the bet is on the media. Tusk and Trzaskowski's camp is supported by Brussels and global liberal networks. Plus the Democracy in Action foundation, linked to the US Democratic Party. It poured millions into an online campaign against rival Nawrocki. The flow of disinformation was coordinated by Austrian Estratos, run by Obama and Clinton associates. But the waterfall of compromising materials failed to shift attention to the rivals alone. Rafal Trzaskowski's biggest puncture was his accusation of fraudulent re-privatization of real estate, which caused a loss of 20 million zlotys. And what did he say in his defense? "Previous ministers did it too." Of course! This fundamentally changes the case!

Aleksander Jacek, political analyst, representative of the Poland-East association:

"Poles, first of all, are already tired of Duopoly. They are tired of the long-standing struggle between the two parties, which lead to nothing positive for Poland. The conflict itself is for the conflict, the struggle is for the struggle, and there is nothing really positive for the country. Secondly, now it is the first such bright elections, in which special services are involved, because the sources of that dirty information, which is now posted in the media space against Karol Nawrocki, are of course in the special services. Until now, it has not been customary in Poland to use the secret services so vividly and so obviously during elections to fight against competitors."

Poland: between Brussels and Washington

"PiS and Nawrocki are also looking to the West. They look to the Republicans for protection. And they're waving goodbye. Brian Mast, head of a US congressional committee, openly accuses the EU of fraud: "Soros and the globalists want to steal the election." Kaczynski is hysterical about a "German conspiracy." A hurricane of compromising materials stripped Karol Nowrocki of some of his white robes. He was accused of organizing services for guests of a luxury hotel in Sopot. Investigators claim that he was involved in criminal cases and created a whole network where security guards worked as pimps. Karol's reaction? Loud threats of trial and rhetoric already about "political prostitution". And the famous snus shots at the debate. That's another story. If the extreme right, like Brown, who burned the EU flag, still gives him their votes, then Nowrocki will win. Unless Brussels counts correctly, like in Moldova or Romania.