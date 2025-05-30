Lithuanian Journalists Accuse Prime Minister of Corruption

Another corruption scandal has erupted in Lithuania. This time, the country’s Prime Minister, Gintautas Paluckas, is implicated. Local journalists published an investigation revealing that the company "Garnis," in which the politician holds a 49% stake, received a preferential loan from a state bank. The funds—200,000 euros—were granted to the prime minister’s company while he was already serving in office. He denies all allegations. The Lithuanian Special Investigations Service has initiated an inquiry into the matter. Experts warn that if the claims are confirmed, a government crisis could ensue, with the prime minister possibly resigning.