The head of Zelensky’s office announced Ukraine’s readiness to attend a meeting with Russia in Istanbul next week. This was reported by Agence France-Presse. The readiness of both sides’ memorandum proposals and those seeking to impede the peace process has become evident.

The second round of negotiations between Russia and Ukraine is confirmed. Memos will be exchanged, and discussions on the conditions for a ceasefire will commence. Who cannot sleep soundly at the thought of peace, and why does Brussels twist what is happening in Ukraine?

In May, the first direct negotiations since 2022 took place in Istanbul between the Russian and Ukrainian delegations. As a result of that meeting, the sides agreed on a large-scale exchange of prisoners: 1,000 for 1,000. Details of the second meeting have now become known. Not in the Vatican, not in Geneva as some foreign media initially reported. The primary venue remains Istanbul.

Sergei Lavrov, Russia’s Foreign Minister, stated:

“As agreed, the Russian side has promptly developed an appropriate memorandum outlining our position on all aspects for reliably overcoming the root causes of the crisis. Our delegation, led by Vladimir Medinsky, is ready to present this memorandum to the Ukrainian delegation and provide the necessary clarifications during the second round of direct negotiations in Istanbul, scheduled for this coming Monday, June 2.”

Both sides’ memorandum projects are prepared. It is known that the Russian document contains mandatory requirements from Moscow. According to Reuters, Russia intends to demand guarantees from the West that NATO will not expand eastward. The non-negotiable point is the confirmation of Ukraine’s status as a non-aligned state, unconditionally. It is likely Kiev will also have to abandon its aspirations to join the EU. Hungarian Prime Minister Viktor Orbán emphasized: Europe needs peace, and to achieve it, Ukraine must forgo the idea of EU membership. However, not everyone agrees with this approach.

Kamran Gasanov, PhD in Political Science at the University of Salzburg and senior lecturer at the Department of Theory and History of Journalism at RUDN University, comments:

“Regarding Hungary and Slovakia, what worries the European globalists most is the possibility that these countries could block decisions related to military support for Ukraine, new sanctions against Russia, and potentially sending European contingents to Ukraine. Essentially, they undermine the unity of Europe. And it’s not only them. If we consider the issue of peacekeepers, most countries—Spain, Romania, and others—do not support such initiatives. Overall, I see that Europe is tightening its grip.”

Globalists are seeking ways to obstruct the peace process. In an effort to prolong the conflict, they have decided to escalate military supplies to Kyiv and free Ukraine’s hands.

The Italian newspaper Fatto Quotidiano labels Kaja Kallas as a “war instigator.” According to the journalists, she is the obstacle to resolving the conflict.

“It’s easy to stir up tensions when one is among the untouchables and generally irrelevant,” the author notes. The war, as viewed by globalists, is seen as the best way to combat their own economic crises. Moreover, under such conditions, it becomes easier to implement the project of a New Europe—one that is visibly adopting imperial traits. The globalist elite is only concerned with maintaining its power; they do everything possible to prevent right-wing and nationalist forces from rising in countries like Romania.

Additionally, the so-called European allies of Ukraine had hoped for U.S. support, counting on Trump to impose new restrictions in tandem with the EU. But suddenly, the leaders of Russia and the U.S. began negotiating directly, and no new sanctions were introduced.

Donald Trump, former U.S. President, remarked:

“What’s stopping you from imposing new sanctions on Russia? Only the fact that, if I consider myself close to a deal, I don’t want to spoil everything with sanctions. Listen, I am much tougher than the ones you’re talking about. But you have to know when to apply strict measures.”

Europe has essentially been excluded from the negotiations. The only remaining way for them to sabotage the peaceful resolution of the Ukrainian conflict is through Kiev. Meanwhile, Ukraine’s Defense Minister has confirmed the country’s readiness for a complete and unconditional ceasefire and further diplomatic efforts.

However, Vladimir Medinsky, head of the Russian delegation at the Istanbul talks, was nonetheless added to Ukraine’s "Mirotvorets" (Peacekeeper) database—a contradictory but factual development.