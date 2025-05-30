The "coalition of the willing" is developing plans to continue supporting Ukraine if the US administration of President Donald Trump refuses to supply weapons to Kiev. This was reported by TASS with reference to The Daily Telegraph.

"Let's be sober and recognize that the US will never be on our side," said an unnamed Western official.

According to the publication, the mood at the meeting of the "coalition of the willing" foreign policy officials in The Hague was gloomy.

"It was largely about how to maintain the necessary level of assistance to Ukraine when we assume that the US will continue to provide only specific services, such as intelligence," the European official told the newspaper. "We also agreed on the need to increase economic pressure on Russia."