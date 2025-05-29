Belavia Charters Begin Flights to El Alamein (Egypt)

Belavia’s charter flights have started operating to El Alamein on the Mediterranean coast of Egypt, according to the Republican Union of Tourist Organizations.

The charter program, organized by Belavia and a tour operator, will continue until October 14. Flights are scheduled approximately every 10-11 nights.

As noted by the ROTO, last season marked the inaugural and successful run for this destination. According to the tour operator, the first flight of 2025 is fully booked—100% filled. Sales for the initial departure were closed two weeks before the start of the series.