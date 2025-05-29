3.78 BYN
Belavia Charters Begin Flights to El Alamein (Egypt)
Belavia’s charter flights have started operating to El Alamein on the Mediterranean coast of Egypt, according to the Republican Union of Tourist Organizations.
The charter program, organized by Belavia and a tour operator, will continue until October 14. Flights are scheduled approximately every 10-11 nights.
As noted by the ROTO, last season marked the inaugural and successful run for this destination. According to the tour operator, the first flight of 2025 is fully booked—100% filled. Sales for the initial departure were closed two weeks before the start of the series.
El Alamein differs significantly from other Egyptian resorts located on the Red Sea. The Mediterranean resorts in Egypt began developing several years ago. The entire infrastructure is new, with five-star hotels offering high-quality service. The beaches are distinguished by their extraordinary sea colors and fine white sand.