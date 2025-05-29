3.78 BYN
Lukashenko extends heartfelt wishes for good health, happiness, and prosperity to people of Croatia
Lukashenko extends heartfelt wishes for good health, happiness, and prosperity to people of Croatia
In his congratulatory message marking Croatia’s Independence Day, the Belarusian leader emphasized the importance of the relationship between the two nations. Despite belonging to different political alliances, Belarus has always regarded Croatia as a significant European partner and has shown keen interest in developing joint initiatives.
Lukashenko expressed confidence that only through equal and respectful dialogue can the full potential of both countries be realized, fostering peace and cooperation across Europe.
He conveyed warm wishes for the well-being and prosperity of the Croatian people, underscoring the friendly ties between Belarus and Croatia.