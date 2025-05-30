Belarus is truly an intellectual nation, and it is our duty to invest in intelligence

The Minister of Education of Belarus, Andrei Ivanets, shared his perspective emphasizing that the education system must uphold social orientation, accessibility, and high quality.

According to him, the President's requirements regarding admissions have remained unchanged for many years. "We fully understand that the matter of university entrance touches every family with graduates and applicants, shaping their life choices and future paths. Naturally, the President personally pays close attention to both graduation and entrance campaigns," Ivanets stated.

He added: "Three years ago, as new approaches were developed, numerous meetings were held under the leadership of the head of state. Questions were posed to everyone—parents, teachers, and students—about whether this new, now familiar, system would prove effective."

The minister confidently affirmed: "Today, we can say with certainty that the implementation of centralized exams primarily addresses the issue of objectivity. All graduates and applicants take exams based on uniform tasks aligned with the school curriculum—an important point the President has repeatedly emphasized. Every student must have the opportunity to demonstrate the knowledge they acquired during their schooling."

Results of the centralized exams will be announced by June 11. On June 13, graduation ceremonies will take place across all Belarusian schools, where students will receive their certificates, exam participant certificates, and a pathway to higher education and future careers.