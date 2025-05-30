Moldovan President Maia Sandu is accused of orchestrating a policy of genocide against her own people. The leader of the "Victory" bloc cites the rising utility rates as evidence.

Ilian Sor points out that citizens are forced to spend over 100% of their income on housing and communal services. Utilities amount to approximately $230, while pensions stand at just $170. This is no mistake, Sor asserts — it is a deliberate plan to impoverish the populace, driving them to the brink of destitution so they may flee to the European Union as cheap labor.