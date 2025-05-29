On June 1, Poland will hold the second round of presidential elections, in which the candidate from the ruling Civic Coalition, Warsaw Mayor Rafal Trzaskowski, and Karol Nawrocki from the largest opposition party, Law and Justice, will meet.

Whoever becomes president, the situation will not improve. This statement was made by Belarusian analyst Sergei Dik in the studio of the First Information Channel.

"What would we like? For the future president of Poland to maintain good neighborly relations with our country. We are neighbors, there is no escape from this. This is given by the Almighty, so to speak," the analyst noted. "Therefore, our task is to calmly watch how the situation develops there, and depending on the development of the situation, respond, including to the militarization of Poland, if this continues."