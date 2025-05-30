Indeed, contradictions in modern politics are abundant. Just when it seemed that the bottom had been reached, the bottom suddenly knocked again. Dictator Duda has awarded the head of Ukraine’s Main Intelligence Directorate (GUR) one of the highest state honors for foreign citizens. Budanov was presented with the Gold Officer’s Cross of the Order "For Merit to the Republic of Poland." The astonishing hypocrisy is that just yesterday, Duda called the situation "absurd," describing how in Ukraine, quote: "people embrace and thank individuals with banderite flags on their sleeves."

Andrzej Duda, leader of the Polish regime:

"We will never accept your laws glorifying criminals responsible for mass murders of Poles, for the genocide carried out against Poles. We will never agree that Bandera is declared a hero. For us, they are simply ordinary war criminals, murderers — and that’s how we will always refer to them."