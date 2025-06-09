Iran to Respond to U.S. Nuclear Deal Proposal in Coming Days

news.by https://s3-minsk.becloud.by/media-assets/news-by/5b10674b-c4d8-4132-bd4f-23cd67a0ff90/conversions/9132842f-c868-419e-9dab-5ade4278e251-sm-___webp_480.webp 480w, https://s3-minsk.becloud.by/media-assets/news-by/5b10674b-c4d8-4132-bd4f-23cd67a0ff90/conversions/9132842f-c868-419e-9dab-5ade4278e251-md-___webp_768.webp 768w, https://s3-minsk.becloud.by/media-assets/news-by/5b10674b-c4d8-4132-bd4f-23cd67a0ff90/conversions/9132842f-c868-419e-9dab-5ade4278e251-lg-___webp_1280.webp 1280w, https://s3-minsk.becloud.by/media-assets/news-by/5b10674b-c4d8-4132-bd4f-23cd67a0ff90/conversions/9132842f-c868-419e-9dab-5ade4278e251-xl-___webp_1920.webp 1920w

Iran will respond to the U.S. proposal to resolve the situation around Tehran's nuclear program in the coming days. This was announced by Iranian Atomic Energy Organization Spokesman Behrouz Kamalvandi. BelTA, citing TASS.

"Iran's response to the US written proposal is almost ready and will be handed over in the coming days," Iran's Tasnim news agency quoted him as saying.

Representatives of Iran and the United States held the fifth round of talks in Rome on May 23 to resolve differences over Iran's nuclear program. Omani Foreign Minister Badr bin Hamad Al Busaidi, who is mediating between the parties, reported that "some, but not final, progress" had been made.