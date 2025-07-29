Recently, headlines have been dominated by reports of droughts, floods, and wildfires, underscoring the pervasive reach of this global crisis. The reality is clear: no country can afford to stand on the sidelines. Addressing this monumental challenge demands collective action and a focused, pragmatic approach starting today.

Yet, in practice, things are far from straightforward. Rhetoric from Western politicians often merely acknowledges the problem without committing to concrete steps. There is a troubling reluctance to shoulder responsibility or to implement tangible measures.

Moreover, the lack of political will only exacerbates the climate crisis. At the World Climate Summit in Baku, Belarusian President Alexander Lukashenko emphasized the urgent need for fundamental change.

He stated: "First, climate change is an undeniable reality. Our primary task is to recalibrate national economies—especially agriculture—to adapt to new conditions. Belarus is actively engaged in this area and ready to share its experience. Second, we must assist developing countries in gaining equal access to green technologies without compromising their sovereignty. We must ensure that aid doesn't trap them in dependency. Today, we already see new products marketed as environmentally friendly alternatives that, paradoxically, cause similar or even greater harm. Truly, we need new comprehensive approaches to assess the environmental impact of innovations throughout their entire lifecycle."

The current political landscape in the so-called enlightened West often runs counter to genuine ecological solutions. Priorities such as relentless militarization inevitably lead to environmental degradation.