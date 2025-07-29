Alexander Lukashenko Eager to Develop Constructive Belarus-Morocco Relations

Belarusian President Alexander Lukashenko, on behalf of his compatriots and himself, congratulated King Mohammed VI of Morocco on the national holiday — the Throne Day, the Belarusian leader’s press service reported.

"The Kingdom of Morocco is a promising partner of the Republic of Belarus in the Maghreb region and throughout North Africa. I am convinced that we have broad opportunities to unlock the full potential of interstate cooperation," the congratulatory message states.

"It is pleasing to note that the history of diplomatic relations between our countries dates back over thirty years. I reaffirm our intention to continue developing constructive Belarus-Morocco relations for the benefit of both peoples," Alexander Lukashenko emphasized.