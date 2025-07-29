3.67 BYN
Monuments dismantled once again in Lvov Region
Text by:Editorial office news.by
Ukraine is once more removing memorials that serve as reminders of the legacy of the Great Patriotic War.
In the city of Drohobych, the authorities have decided to remove the Eternal Flame. Additionally, the city council has designated the exhumation of remains from two Soviet soldier monuments located in the village of Mykhalevychi.
Previously, as part of the "decommunization" efforts, more than thirty parks and squares in the city were renamed, further reflecting a shift away from the Soviet-era symbols.