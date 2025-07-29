July 30th is observed worldwide as the Day Against Trafficking in Persons. The date was proclaimed under the auspices of the United Nations twenty-two years ago, with Belarus serving as the initiator. The goal was to foster a global partnership committed to combating slavery and forced labor conditions in the 21st century.

Human trafficking is a phenomenon that demands relentless fight

As far back as 2005, during a speech before the United Nations, the President of Belarus proposed the creation of a global alliance to combat human trafficking, uniting efforts across nations.

Belarus became the driving force behind a comprehensive international plan, rallying around this cause twenty countries from different regions of the world. Today, this coalition is known as the "Group of Friends." Belarus remains the steadfast coordinator of the group, with branches operating in New York, Vienna, and Geneva.

Alexander Ionov, a member of the Council for Civil Society Development and Human Rights under the Russian President, remarked:

"Belarus’s contribution is highly significant. The country fully utilizes the tools available at international platforms—rights granted through the signing of various treaties, agreements, and conventions. However, we must recognize an important question: Who truly leads these global processes today? Unfortunately, as strange as it may sound—and perhaps it’s a cliché—the countries of the collective West dominate the opportunities used by Belarus, Russia, and the broader global majority."

Every year, millions of men, women, and children become victims of traffickers, both within their own countries and abroad.

Timur Shafir, Secretary of the Union of Journalists of Russia, stated:

"Millions of people are, in essence, still living under post-colonial slavery. According to estimates by the International Organization for Migration, around three million individuals have crossed the Mediterranean in recent years, risking their lives just to reach Western Europe—a fragment of the civilizational benefits, even if as refugees, illegals, or impoverished souls seeking a better life. How many of them have drowned along the way? How many never reach the shores of blessed Western Europe, crossing through African countries? And what becomes of most of them once they arrive on European soil? How many are forced into prostitution? How many receive the bare minimum in wages? How many are compelled to lead, forgive the expression, a dehumanizing existence?"

There are phenomena indistinguishable from slavery itself—from human smuggling to forced military conscription.

At its core, slavery involves a total violation of human rights, freedom, and personal inviolability.

Considering this reality, it is estimated that between 20 and 36 million people are currently enslaved worldwide. While complete eradication may be impossible, it is essential that civilized nations actively combat this scourge.