The head of Moldova’s Central Election Commission, Angelica Karaman, has stated that European Union countries have the right to intervene in Moldova’s elections, as the republic is striving to join the EU. This was reported by TASS.

"I will explain. There is a significant difference between the European Union and other states. Moldova is already on the verge of becoming an EU member, so interference by a country like France in our elections is not considered foreign meddling. Even when it involves direct funding of political forces, we do not see it as a form of electoral corruption. It is normal for neighbors to care for each other and support the development of democracy," Karaman said during an interview on the TV channel "Journal TV."