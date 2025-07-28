3.70 BYN
2.96 BYN
3.45 BYN
Lithuania to Open Its Airspace for NATO Fighters
Text by:Editorial office news.by
Lithuania to Open Its Airspace for NATO Fightersnews.byhttps://s3-minsk.becloud.by/media-assets/news-by/1664d6d8-f266-4174-b3fb-2fb031d8c976/conversions/9bf39b96-c639-4f06-91cc-09d25f19ab5e-sm-___webp_480.webp 480w, https://s3-minsk.becloud.by/media-assets/news-by/1664d6d8-f266-4174-b3fb-2fb031d8c976/conversions/9bf39b96-c639-4f06-91cc-09d25f19ab5e-md-___webp_768.webp 768w, https://s3-minsk.becloud.by/media-assets/news-by/1664d6d8-f266-4174-b3fb-2fb031d8c976/conversions/9bf39b96-c639-4f06-91cc-09d25f19ab5e-lg-___webp_1280.webp 1280w, https://s3-minsk.becloud.by/media-assets/news-by/1664d6d8-f266-4174-b3fb-2fb031d8c976/conversions/9bf39b96-c639-4f06-91cc-09d25f19ab5e-xl-___webp_1920.webp 1920w
Lithuania will open "air corridors" for NATO fighter jets to destroy unidentified objects, announced the Lithuanian Defense Minister.
The operational principle will be as follows: after being informed, NATO pilots will be able to calmly destroy specific targets without the risk of damaging any civilian objects.
The initiative was prompted by reports of a drone entering Lithuanian territory. However, no further details have been provided.