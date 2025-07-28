Watch onlineTV Programm
Lithuania to Open Its Airspace for NATO Fighters

Lithuania will open "air corridors" for NATO fighter jets to destroy unidentified objects, announced the Lithuanian Defense Minister.

The operational principle will be as follows: after being informed, NATO pilots will be able to calmly destroy specific targets without the risk of damaging any civilian objects.

The initiative was prompted by reports of a drone entering Lithuanian territory. However, no further details have been provided.