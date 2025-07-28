Investigative Committee Reports: Downed Drone in Minsk Was Equipped with TATP and Combat Elements

The situation regarding the incident in the airspace is under the personal control of the President. A criminal case has been initiated regarding the drone crash in Minsk. The investigative team is establishing all the circumstances of the incident.

The Ministry of Defense announced that around two o'clock in the night, a UAV was detected and intercepted in the skies over Belarus. As a result of electronic warfare measures, the drone fell in Minsk near house No. 72 on Matusevicha Street, without detonating. The military authorities also confirmed that additional measures are being taken to strengthen control over the use of airspace.

"Fragments of the drone damaged several parked cars and landed on the adjacent territory near the house. No casualties were reported, and evacuations of residents were not conducted. An investigative and operational team was on site. The investigator, with the involvement of specialists from the State Committee for Forensic Expertise and bomb disposal experts, conducted an inspection, documenting the trace evidence. Fragments of the fuselage and wings, the engine, navigation devices, and the combat part—equipped with TATP and a large number of projectiles in the form of metal balls—were seized. Currently, the Investigative Committee, in cooperation with relevant government agencies, is establishing all the circumstances of the incident. The public will be further informed about the progress of the investigation," said Sergei Kabakovich, official spokesperson for the Belarusian Investigative Committee.

As can be seen from the operational footage published by the Investigative Committee, some parts of the drone have distinctive features. Markings on its components point to the manufacturers of specific parts. However, as noted by the Committee, the circumstances are still being established, and more details will be shared later.