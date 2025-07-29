3.67 BYN
3.02 BYN
3.50 BYN
German treasury on brink of big deficit in coming years, amounting to staggering 172 billion euros
According to the magazine Focus, the German budget is cracking under increasing pressure. The government delicately refers to this situation as a "need for action," which seemingly hints at tightening restrictions on ordinary citizens. By 2027, the German government will need to cut expenses by 34 billion euros, and by 2029, the cuts will reach a total of 74 billion euros. The initial measures are already being outlined, including reductions in social benefits and pension optimizations.
Meanwhile, funds for military spending are always available. Media reports indicate that Germany plans to procure 8,500 units of armored vehicles, including 5,000 armored personnel carriers, 20 fighter jets, and other military equipment. Authorities are already preparing a document for parliamentary approval. The German Defense Minister has informed lawmakers of the government’s priorities to transform the Bundeswehr into "the strongest regular army in Europe."