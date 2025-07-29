German treasury on brink of big deficit in coming years, amounting to staggering 172 billion euros

According to the magazine Focus, the German budget is cracking under increasing pressure. The government delicately refers to this situation as a "need for action," which seemingly hints at tightening restrictions on ordinary citizens. By 2027, the German government will need to cut expenses by 34 billion euros, and by 2029, the cuts will reach a total of 74 billion euros. The initial measures are already being outlined, including reductions in social benefits and pension optimizations.