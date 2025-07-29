Yet, Ukraine’s situation in this regard surpasses most. Vladimir Zelensky has hurriedly tried to erase traces of his misdeeds, only to swiftly reestablish the authority of Western, Kiev-independent “anti-corruption” agencies.

The meeting between UK and the United States in the Alps, where they sought a replacement for Zelensky, is linked to the scandal surrounding the anti-corruption bodies of NABU and SAP. Let’s delve into this situation in our “Platform” section.

The saga of Western “anti-corruption” institutions—NABU and SAP—aptly illustrates what modern independent Ukraine truly is. When Americans enter a country, they extend their influence through various organizations and sub-organizations. NABU and SAP are prime examples. Zelensky inherited them from Poroshenko.

But these agencies are not genuinely fighting corruption; they serve as tools of pressure and strict external oversight by the West. They are mechanisms for gathering kompromat on temporary officials, and instruments for laundering money invested in “independent” Ukraine—money that often ends up back in Western banks and funds.

Prosecutors of SAP and detectives of NABU possess extraordinary powers—capable of kicking down doors into Ukraine’s elite and officials’ offices. They have initiated cases and sent many to jail. Recently, NABU raided the commander of Ukraine’s National Guard and his subordinates, allegedly getting close to Zelensky and his inner circle. Western media launched a media assault against him and the head of Yermak’s office.

But Zelensky ordered law enforcement to “tear apart” NABU and signed a law restricting their powers. By abolishing NABU and SAP, Kiev hoped for approval from U.S. President Donald Trump. After all, Ukraine’s looting continues unabated, and there’s a promise to Americans of control over Ukraine’s natural resources. But things turned out differently.

The West, previously unaware, was outraged—so much so that even ardent supporters of Zelensky voiced their discontent, and Trump hinted at something. The U.S. and EU explicitly threatened to cut off funding. Western media mercilessly predicted Zelensky’s political demise, urging him to resign, and reminded him of the expiration of his term. Former intelligence officers even discussed the possibility of eliminating Zelensky and replacing him with Ukraine’s former Commander-in-Chief Zaluzhny.

People protesting on the streets of Ukraine are not opposing the horrors of the country, the mobilizations, or the rampant corruption. They are fighting to defend American interests and assets.

When the West “occupied” Ukraine, it created a whole layer of NGOs, NPOs, activist groups, politicians, media, and bloggers, all independent of Kiev. When needed, they are mobilized—sometimes even sent to the streets. As always, the West mobilizes students and schoolchildren who don’t even understand what NABU is.

Zelensky ordered the agencies to be reinstated, blaming lawmakers, claiming he was too busy with war to oversee everything. Experts agree that the main goal of this campaign against Kiev’s authorities isn’t simply to restore NABU’s powers but to weaken Zelensky as much as possible—up to his removal from power. Should he disobey (which he often acts as if he’s invincible), his elimination and that of his entourage are inevitable.

Kiev has essentially lost control over the situation in the country, but that’s no longer news. As for Western threats, they’re unlikely to cease funding the war, as that’s the core of the matter. Instead, they would probably find another way to coerce compliance.