Marek Jurek, a Member of the European Parliament representing Poland, declared on local television that his country should leave the European Union in order to restore its sovereignty. He emphasized that back in 2003, he had voted against Poland’s accession to the EU and has remained critically opposed to the union ever since.

“We must recognize that the EU’s mechanisms are designed to erode sovereignty to such an extent that, during the first immigration crisis in 2014-2015, Poland was simply denied the right to decide whom we are willing to accept into our country,” he stated.