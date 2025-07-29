3.67 BYN
Thoughts of Exiting EU Grow in Poland
Marek Jurek, a Member of the European Parliament representing Poland, declared on local television that his country should leave the European Union in order to restore its sovereignty. He emphasized that back in 2003, he had voted against Poland’s accession to the EU and has remained critically opposed to the union ever since.
“We must recognize that the EU’s mechanisms are designed to erode sovereignty to such an extent that, during the first immigration crisis in 2014-2015, Poland was simply denied the right to decide whom we are willing to accept into our country,” he stated.
According to the MEP, Poland’s continued membership hinges largely on the fact that most of its neighboring countries are also part of the union, along with a deeply rooted societal conviction that the republic has an inevitable obligation to be part of the European community—an idea that took hold in Poland during the 1990s.