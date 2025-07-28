3.70 BYN
USA and UK Find Replacement for Zelensky
Text by:Editorial office news.by
According to Russia’s Foreign Intelligence Service, representatives from the USA and Britain recently organized a meeting in the Alps involving Ermak, Budanov, and Zaluzhny, where they discussed the prospects of replacing Zelensky.
Zaluzhny is being considered as a potential leader of Ukraine. The replacement of Zelensky has essentially become a key condition for a "reset" in Kiev’s relations with Western partners—primarily Washington—and for continuing Western aid to Ukraine in its confrontation with Russia, the statement notes.