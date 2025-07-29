3.67 BYN
Waves from the Kamchatka Earthquake Reached Spain in Just 15 Minutes
Text by:Editorial office news.by
Seismic waves from the earthquake that struck Kamchatka on Wednesday reached Spain in just 15 minutes, according to the Institute of Geosciences (IGEO), as reported by RIA Novosti.
“This is how the earthquake of magnitude 8.8 in Kamchatka was recorded in Spain. The seismic waves arrived there in only 15 minutes,” the institute’s publication on X (formerly Twitter) states.
On Wednesday, Kamchatka experienced its strongest earthquake since 1952. A tsunami warning has been issued, and residents are advised to stay away from the coast in hazardous areas. The government of Sakhalin Region reported that an emergency regime has been introduced in the North Kuril district following the earthquake and tsunami.