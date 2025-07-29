Waves from the Kamchatka Earthquake Reached Spain in Just 15 Minutes

Seismic waves from the earthquake that struck Kamchatka on Wednesday reached Spain in just 15 minutes, according to the Institute of Geosciences (IGEO), as reported by RIA Novosti.

