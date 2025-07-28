Ilyina: Limiting Smartphone Use Will Positively Impact Students' Health

Starting September 1, Belarusian schools will implement a ban on the use of mobile phones during lessons. Students will leave their smartphones before the first lesson and receive them back at the end of the school day, reports Minsk Pravda.

As explained by Marina Ilyina, head of the Education Committee of the Minsk City Executive Committee, in an interview with STV, this measure is necessary due to the excessive time children spend on gadgets. According to her, students often use phones not only for learning but also for communication, which leads to dependency and immersion in the virtual world.

Additionally, Ilyina noted that limiting smartphone use will have a positive effect on students’ health. Scientific studies indicate that if a person does not use a mobile phone for about 6 hours a day, it improves their physical well-being.