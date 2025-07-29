Australia is set to ban YouTube for minors.

3.67 BYN
Text by:Editorial office news.by
Australia has expanded its restrictions on social media usage among teenagers by including YouTube in the ban. Initially, there were plans to exempt the platform from these restrictions, but the decision was reconsidered in light of data revealing the presence of harmful content. According to a recent survey, 37% of underage YouTube users encounter such content. The ban is scheduled to come into effect in December and will apply to all children and adolescents under the age of 16.
Previously, Australian authorities had already imposed similar restrictions on several other social networks, including Facebook, Twitter, Instagram, Snapchat, and TikTok.