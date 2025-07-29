A significant natural disaster caused widespread concern across the Russian Far East and several other regions. The powerful tremor disrupted the routines of millions, although thankfully, it did not result in a tsunami that could cause further material damage.

Warnings of high waves have been issued for Hawaii, Alaska, India, Australia, Taiwan, Latin American countries, and the U.S. West Coast.

The earthquake, registering a magnitude of 8.8, was the most powerful worldwide in 2025 and ranks among the six strongest in the 21st century. It proved to be the most destructive for Kamchatka since the quake of 1952.

Fortunately, the epicenter was located in the Pacific Ocean at a depth of 17 kilometers, which explains the absence of casualties and severe destruction. However, oceanic oscillations triggered a series of tsunamis—though not as catastrophic as those depicted in disaster films, waves reaching 3-4 meters caused considerable damage. One regional fishing enterprise and the port of Severo-Kurilsk suffered damage, and residents were swiftly evacuated to the nearby hills to escape the threat. Sirens sounded throughout the city as the population moved to safety.

The danger of tsunamis has been announced along nearly the entire eastern coast of Japan and China, as well as in Alaska and the U.S. states of California and Oregon.

In a display of heroism, medical professionals at the Kamchatka Oncology Dispensary remained calm and attentive during an operation amid the tremors. Despite the danger, they stayed by their patient's side, and all are reported to be safe. Such bravery has already been recognized, with promises of national awards for these courageous healthcare workers.

In Japan, over two million people from more than 220 municipalities have been evacuated due to tsunami threats. Waves of approximately 50 centimeters have been recorded near Isinomiya, and even three whales were washed ashore.

Meanwhile, the U.S. coastlines, including Alaska and Hawaii, have experienced the initial waves, with water levels exceeding one meter, prompting mass evacuations. Other Pacific nations, including the Philippines, Indonesia, Chile, Peru, Ecuador, Mexico, Panama, and Taiwan, are also preparing for possible aftershocks. Scientists warn that the next month could see additional tremors reaching magnitudes of up to 7.5.