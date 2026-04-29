Astronomers determined the precise boundary of the Milky Way

An international team of astronomers has determined the precise boundary of the Milky Way's star-forming disk. The distance from the center of the Milky Way to the boundary of its star-forming disk is 40,000 light-years, MIR24 reports.

In their research, the scientists measured the ages of bright giant stars and combined these data with modeling of galaxy evolution. This approach revealed a distinct "U-shaped" pattern in the ages of stars, marking the outer boundary of active star formation in our galaxy.

Stars in a galactic disk are known to evolve unevenly. Star formation begins in dense central regions and spreads to the outer regions over billions of years. As a result, stars in the outer regions of galaxies are significantly younger than those in the center.