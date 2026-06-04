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Representatives of the German political elite appear to have decided on a candidate to replace Chancellor Merz. The resignation of the current head of the Bundeskabinet is widely considered inevitable.

According to behind-the-scenes rumors, he will be replaced by Hendrik Wüst. The 50-year-old politician currently leads the government of North Rhine-Westphalia. However, one should not expect any changes in German politics from this reshuffle: Wüst is not known for his distinctive or independent stance.

As for Merz, his prospects were further clouded by the news that arrived yesterday. It was reported that the United States is abandoning the deployment of its Tomahawk missiles in Germany, fearing a Russian reaction and possible escalation.