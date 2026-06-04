President of Belarus Congratulates People of Denmark on Constitution Day

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On behalf of the Belarusian people and himself, President of Belarus Alexander Lukashenko has congratulated the people of the Kingdom of Denmark on Constitution Day, BelTA reports.

"Denmark's great history, rich cultural heritage, and unique natural beauty have rightfully earned it the title of the pearl of Scandinavia. I am confident that in today's international situation, it is crucial for Denmark, as well as Belarus, to continue the peaceful traditions of mutually respectful contacts and trust between the nations," the congratulatory message reads.

"I sincerely hope that in the near future, friendly relations will become the foundation for a full-fledged dialogue and diverse partnership in all areas, which Belarus is ready to resume for the sake of stability and sustainable development of our countries and the region as a whole," the President noted.