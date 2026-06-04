Lukashenko Congratulates President of Equatorial Guinea on His Birthday

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President of Belarus Alexander Lukashenko sent birthday greetings to Equatorial President Teodoro Obiang Nguema Mbasogo, BelTA reports, citing the Belarusian leader's press service.

"The recent visit of the Pope is evidence of the international prestige of the Republic of Equatorial Guinea and recognition of your personal contribution to ensuring peace on the African continent, stability, and sustainable development. I am confident that this significant event will further strengthen your country's position on the global stage," the congratulatory message reads.

Alexander Lukashenko noted that he attaches great importance to intensifying trade and economic cooperation between Belarus and Equatorial Guinea: "The task of filling the understandings reached with concrete practical content, primarily through the implementation of mutually beneficial projects in agriculture, construction, healthcare, and equipment supplies, appears particularly relebant."

The President looks forward to continuing the efficient and productive interstate partnership and confirmed the Republic of Belarus's readiness to further work together to implement all planned initiatives.