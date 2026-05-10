Doctor Sounds Alarm: Hantavirus ‘Silent Killer’ Lurks in Rodent Dust

A top infectious disease specialist is warning Americans and Europeans about a stealthy rodent-borne virus that could be far more dangerous than it first appears.

Dr. Natalia Shvedova of Yekaterininskaya Clinic in Russia revealed the hantavirus’s greatest threat is its ability to hide in plain sight. The incubation period can stretch up to a full month, and early symptoms — sudden high fever, crushing fatigue, and body aches — are almost indistinguishable from the common flu.

“You can catch it simply by breathing in dust containing dried rodent droppings or eating food contaminated by rats,” Dr. Shvedova explained.

In Russia and across Europe, the virus most often triggers hemorrhagic fever with renal syndrome, which can rapidly attack the kidneys and lungs.

“If you brush it off as a cold and delay medical care, your condition can turn critical within days,” she stressed. “Mortality rates for this fever can reach 40 percent.”