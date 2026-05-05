Silk Road Revelation: 7th–8th Century Buddhist Temple Unearthed in Kyrgyzstan

Archaeologists in Kyrgyzstan have made a remarkable discovery: the ruins of an ancient Buddhist temple complex dating back to the 7th–8th centuries. This significant find was uncovered by a Kyrgyz-Japanese expedition at the medieval site of Ak-Beshim (ancient Suyab) in the Chuy Region, according to the press service of the Ministry of Culture, Information and Youth Policy.

Excavations at the Shahristan-2 sector began in early May 2026, revealing architectural features that confirm long-held hypotheses. The discovery supports a theory first proposed by renowned archaeologist Alexei Bernshtam in the late 1940s, who suggested that a Buddhist temple once stood at this very location.

Researchers uncovered steps, a ramp, and a raised platform constructed from fired brick — all characteristic features of temple architecture from the Tang Dynasty era. These findings shed new light on the extent of Buddhist influence and presence along the Silk Road.

The Ministry of Culture noted that the 2025–2026 excavation season has provided significant new insights into the spread of Buddhist culture in Suyab. Historically, Suyab was a key hub along the Great Silk Road and served as the capital of the Western Turkic Khaganate from the 6th to the 11th century.