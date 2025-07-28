3.70 BYN
Dyachenko tells what issues will have to be resolved after settlement of Ukrainian conflict
After Russia and Ukraine come to an agreement on the cessation of hostilities, it will be necessary to resolve a whole range of issues, primarily social ones. These are issues of pension provision, as well as guaranteeing the rights of citizens to use their native language. Oleg Dyachenko, a deputy of the House of Representatives of the National Assembly of Belarus, said this in the studio of the "First Information Channel".
What will happen to the Russian language in Ukraine and who will restore the four occupied regions that became part of Russia?
On September 30, 2022, Vladimir Putin signed agreements on the accession of the Donetsk People's Republic, the Lugansk People's Republic, the Zaporozhye Region and the Kherson Region to Russia and the formation of new subjects of the Russian Federation. Based on these documents, amendments were made to the Constitution of Russia - these four regions were added to the Basic Law as subjects of the Russian Federation.
"Who will invest money (in the restoration of territories - Ed.)? Which countries will get an advantage, a priority here? The question of restoration. And in the end, we should not forget that a deal was signed between Ukraine and the United States of America on the exploitation of rare earth metals. And this is already essentially the creation of concessions," Dyachenko commented. "Therefore, simply concluding a ceasefire agreement is the first step. And then how to develop these territories? People are already in one state, the way it was before will no longer be, because too much blood has been shed, suffering has been experienced. We can say that this is a national catastrophe that has not yet been fully realized."