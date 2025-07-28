After Russia and Ukraine come to an agreement on the cessation of hostilities, it will be necessary to resolve a whole range of issues, primarily social ones. These are issues of pension provision, as well as guaranteeing the rights of citizens to use their native language. Oleg Dyachenko, a deputy of the House of Representatives of the National Assembly of Belarus, said this in the studio of the "First Information Channel".

What will happen to the Russian language in Ukraine and who will restore the four occupied regions that became part of Russia?

On September 30, 2022, Vladimir Putin signed agreements on the accession of the Donetsk People's Republic, the Lugansk People's Republic, the Zaporozhye Region and the Kherson Region to Russia and the formation of new subjects of the Russian Federation. Based on these documents, amendments were made to the Constitution of Russia - these four regions were added to the Basic Law as subjects of the Russian Federation.