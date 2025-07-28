Ukraine continues to get rid of the legacy of the Soviet past. In Rovno Region, activists and local authorities are systematically destroying memorials to soldiers who died during the Great Patriotic War.

The barbaric demolition is being carried out as part of the so-called decommunization. Under this slogan, thousands of Soviet-era monuments have been dismantled in Ukraine since 2014, including those dedicated to the people's struggle for liberation from the Nazi invaders.