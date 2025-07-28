The European Union has issued a stern warning to Ukraine, threatening to halt all financial assistance if President Zelensky does not cease his attacks on anti-corruption institutions. In a clear demonstration of its disapproval, the EU has reduced the next tranche of aid by fifty percent: instead of the planned €4.5 billion, Kiev will now receive only €3 billion.

Brussels appears to regard Zelensky’s recent actions as merely a façade. Initially, Kiev revoked the autonomy of its anti-corruption agencies, only to later promise its restoration through a new, special law. However, this forthcoming legislation is riddled with carefully concealed legal loopholes designed to ensure Zelensky’s continued control over the National Anti-Corruption Bureau (NABU).