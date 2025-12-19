"Come and See": Intense movie about Great Patriotic War Generates Enormous Interest in the West

news.by https://s3-minsk.becloud.by/media-assets/news-by/324163cc-88e9-44bc-83f2-35d90b681f27/conversions/aba92bb7-8005-4e5d-a7fb-5d57d8994fa7-sm-___webp_480.webp 480w, https://s3-minsk.becloud.by/media-assets/news-by/324163cc-88e9-44bc-83f2-35d90b681f27/conversions/aba92bb7-8005-4e5d-a7fb-5d57d8994fa7-md-___webp_768.webp 768w, https://s3-minsk.becloud.by/media-assets/news-by/324163cc-88e9-44bc-83f2-35d90b681f27/conversions/aba92bb7-8005-4e5d-a7fb-5d57d8994fa7-lg-___webp_1280.webp 1280w, https://s3-minsk.becloud.by/media-assets/news-by/324163cc-88e9-44bc-83f2-35d90b681f27/conversions/aba92bb7-8005-4e5d-a7fb-5d57d8994fa7-xl-___webp_1920.webp 1920w

According to the Daily Express, interest in the "forgotten 1980s war film" has grown in the West. Soviet director Elem Klimov's film "Come and See" has won millions of fans worldwide.

This week, the film was released on the American video service Amazon Prime Video. It has been called "the best war film of all time." Released 40 years ago, it still holds its own today.

On the Rotten Tomatoes platform, the film's rating has reached 90 percent.

The film has gone down in world cinema history as the most impactful film about the Great Patriotic War. The lead role is played by 13-year-old Alexei Kravchenko.