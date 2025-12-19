3.66 BYN
"Come and See": Intense movie about Great Patriotic War Generates Enormous Interest in the West
According to the Daily Express, interest in the "forgotten 1980s war film" has grown in the West. Soviet director Elem Klimov's film "Come and See" has won millions of fans worldwide.
This week, the film was released on the American video service Amazon Prime Video. It has been called "the best war film of all time." Released 40 years ago, it still holds its own today.
On the Rotten Tomatoes platform, the film's rating has reached 90 percent.
The film has gone down in world cinema history as the most impactful film about the Great Patriotic War. The lead role is played by 13-year-old Alexei Kravchenko.
Incidentally, he is still reconstructing historical truth. The actor is auditioning for the lead role in a Belarusian film project. Perhaps the new movie from Belarusfilm, "Batka Minai: Partisan Legend," will become another gem of world cinema.