Discussions Underway to Combine Traditions for "Belarusian Maslenitsa" Inclusion in UNESCO Register

The Maslenitsa week (Crepe week) is approaching its peak. Every region of Belarus has preserved its authentic traditions. For example, Friday is "Mother-in-Law's Evening," when the son-in-law is obliged to personally invite his mother-in-law for pancakes. Academics are proposing to combine regional traditions and formulate a new application for the inclusion of Belarusian Maslenitsa on the UNESCO World Heritage List.