Watch onlineTV Programm
PoliticsEconomyPresidentSocietyIn the worldRegionsCultureIncidentsHealthSportTechnologyHorizon

Discussions Underway to Combine Traditions for "Belarusian Maslenitsa" Inclusion in UNESCO Register

Image

The Maslenitsa week (Crepe week) is approaching its peak. Every region of Belarus has preserved its authentic traditions. For example, Friday is "Mother-in-Law's Evening," when the son-in-law is obliged to personally invite his mother-in-law for pancakes. Academics are proposing to combine regional traditions and formulate a new application for the inclusion of Belarusian Maslenitsa on the UNESCO World Heritage List.

As a reminder, Minsk residents will be welcoming spring at the Sports Palace tomorrow, February 21, and on Forgiveness Sunday. Maslenitsa festivities will unfold there, culminating in the burning of an effigy, a symbol of winter.

Разделы:

CultureHistoryCulture