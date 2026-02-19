3.73 BYN
Discussions Underway to Combine Traditions for "Belarusian Maslenitsa" Inclusion in UNESCO Register
Text by:Editorial office news.by
The Maslenitsa week (Crepe week) is approaching its peak. Every region of Belarus has preserved its authentic traditions. For example, Friday is "Mother-in-Law's Evening," when the son-in-law is obliged to personally invite his mother-in-law for pancakes. Academics are proposing to combine regional traditions and formulate a new application for the inclusion of Belarusian Maslenitsa on the UNESCO World Heritage List.
As a reminder, Minsk residents will be welcoming spring at the Sports Palace tomorrow, February 21, and on Forgiveness Sunday. Maslenitsa festivities will unfold there, culminating in the burning of an effigy, a symbol of winter.