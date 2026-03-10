On March 10, People's Artist of Belarus Vladimir Gostyukhin turned 80!

Alexander Lukashenko warmly congratulated the actor on his anniversary.

"You rightfully belong to the galaxy of great masters of screen and stage," the President noted. "Thanks to your supreme acting skills and inexhaustible energy, you have created many unforgettable images – courageous and strong-willed people who have become truly close and beloved by Belarusian audiences," the message read.

The Russian leader also sent warm words to Vladimir Gostyukhin, Honored Artist of the RSFSR. It took a while for him to conquer the stage. Gostyukhin has come a long way from an electrician and furniture maker to a true idol of millions of viewers. 8 little-known facts about the audience's favorite actor with a folk character.

A boy from the Urals – Vladimir Gostyukhin hails from Sverdlovsk

It wasn't his accolades, but his character that made him a folk hero. Our hero was born in Sverdlovsk (now Yekaterinburg). A lively young man from Uralmash. What a character! It didn't come out of nowhere. Gostyukhin comes from a creative family. His father, Vasily Pavlovich, managed a community center, and his mother worked as an actress in an amateur theater.

A hooligan, Gostyukhin had a fierce temper in his youth.

But this story isn't so simple. After high school, Gostyukhin enrolled in a radio technical school. He was a boxer and knew how to stand up for himself. He even had police reports, earning him the title of "Sverdlovsk hooligan" (Gostyukhin). His mother channeled his energy into creativity and brought the future stage master to a theater studio.

It was a matter of chance—Gostyukhin worked as a furniture maker and prop master.

He studied at GITIS. He worked in the troupe of the Soviet Army Theater, but there was no full-time position for an actor, so he worked as a furniture maker and prop master. One day, he was asked to replace an ill actor. This put him under the radar of not only theater directors but also film directors. He made his film debut in 1968, although Gostyukhin's name is not included in the credits.

Vladimir Gostyukhin, People's Artist of Belarus, Honored Artist of Russia:

"I felt I could command an audience. I read the poem 'Sergei Ostrovoy's Mother,' and the audience cried, the audience was moved—an adult audience at that. I, a boy, made adults feel moved, made them cry."

Path to Success—International Recognition for His Role

People's Artist of Belarus Vladimir Gostyukhin

Success came to the actor after the film "The Ascent," directed by Larisa Shepitko. He received international awards for his role as Nikolai Rybak. Francis Ford Coppola was amazed by his performance. "Is this actor still alive? People don't live long after roles like that," he said. The actor indeed nearly died on set, but that's another story.

To Minsk for Love—He gave up Moscow for his wife Svetlana

Gostyukhin moved to Minsk for love. He abandoned his career prospects for the sake of his future wife, makeup artist Svetlana. He met her on the set of Vasily Shukshin's film "In Profile and Full Face." And, as he himself admits, he lost his head. In 1982, Vladimir Gostyukhin, a Moscow star, was hired by the Minsk Film Actor's Theater.

Cinema in the 1990s - Gostyukhin starred in Mikhalkov's films

In the 1990s, cinema was going through hard times. But Gostyukhin was lucky in both roles and directors. In 1991, Nikita Mikhalkov invited him to star in the joint Russian-French film "Urga - Territory of Love." The film won the top prize at the Venice Film Festival. Gostyukhin recalled that much of the footage was his improvisation.

Actor and director - Eliseenko wrote the music for the film "Botanical Garden."

The actor is also a director. In 1997, his film "Botanical Garden" premiered. It's a poignant love story between an actor and a teacher at a boarding school. The film's music was composed by Oleg Eliseenkov. Film critics acknowledged that the music added a special drama to the love story. This is the hallmark of director Gostyukhin's discerning taste.

A Love of Solitude – Gostyukhin's home is located 180 km from Minsk

Offstage, the actor prefers a solitary lifestyle. His place of power is located 180 km from Minsk on the shores of Lake Bolduk (the largest of the Blue Lakes). There, he takes long walks in the forest, skis, boxes, and spends several hours in the Russian bath, "evaporating the outside world, all those smiles and conversations, all that fatigue."