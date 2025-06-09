Lavrov: Concept of Eurasian Security is Main Foreign Policy Initiative of Russia and Belarus

news.by https://s3-minsk.becloud.by/media-assets/news-by/9f416881-7e30-4981-bfae-d950599bb95b/conversions/f202f48b-b268-45e4-b129-ab94e31a8c30-sm-___webp_480.webp 480w, https://s3-minsk.becloud.by/media-assets/news-by/9f416881-7e30-4981-bfae-d950599bb95b/conversions/f202f48b-b268-45e4-b129-ab94e31a8c30-md-___webp_768.webp 768w, https://s3-minsk.becloud.by/media-assets/news-by/9f416881-7e30-4981-bfae-d950599bb95b/conversions/f202f48b-b268-45e4-b129-ab94e31a8c30-lg-___webp_1280.webp 1280w, https://s3-minsk.becloud.by/media-assets/news-by/9f416881-7e30-4981-bfae-d950599bb95b/conversions/f202f48b-b268-45e4-b129-ab94e31a8c30-xl-___webp_1920.webp 1920w

The concept of Eurasian security is one of the main foreign policy initiatives of Russia and Belarus, said Russian Foreign Minister Sergey Lavrov, Sputnik Belarus reports.

He recalled that Minsk initiated two international conferences on Eurasian security - in 2023 and 2024. At the second conference, Belarus and Russia signed a document on the joint vision of the Eurasian Charter of Diversity and Multipolarity in the XXI century.

"We supported the Belarusian initiative to develop a Eurasian Charter (...) which could be prepared for adoption at the highest level. This Charter, as we see it, is a program document that lays out various parameters of the security architecture in Eurasia - indivisible, equal security, ensuring the interests of all countries without exception, based on the principles of the UN Charter," Lavrov said at the press conference following talks with his Belarusian colleague Maxim Ryzhenkov in Moscow.

The Russian Foreign Minister noted that today an appeal to the heads of foreign ministries of a number of Eurasian states was signed with a proposal to start work on the Eurasian Charter.

"With the proposal to start working on the text of this Charter, to summarize specific wishes on the text and look for common denominators," he stressed.

According to him, discussions on how to build equal and indivisible security on the Eurasian continent should be open to everyone without exception.

The Eurasian Charter

In February 2025, Minsk and Moscow presented the draft charter in Geneva.

The diplomats emphasized that the initiative is not directed against any country - on the contrary, dialogue with all potential participants, including European states, is important.

The Charter aroused great interest among representatives of such integration structures as SCO, BRICS, EU, ASEAN, CIS, Eurasian Economic Union and others.