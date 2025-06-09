"The Shanghai Cooperation Organization (SCO) and its substructure, the regional anti-terrorist structure, and the Collective Security Treaty Organization (CSTO) and other major international integration associations - this is the field where today's modern, sovereign, independent Belarus unfolds its foreign policy, which has ceased to be regional, including due to the creation of the Union State, and has become truly global. In this respect, Belarus today asserts itself and promotes its interests in the Middle East and Latin America. It launched the first female cosmonaut into outer space. This is a serious, large, powerful, modern European power. The second sphere is, of course, the sphere of economy and trade; because thanks to the growing and developing ties between the Russian Federation and the Republic of Belarus, our countries cooperate in solving important national and economic tasks, receive enormous profits from trade and lack of barriers, tariffs, customs and all sorts of restrictions."