What Message Did Lukashenko Convey to Trump in His Interview with "Time"?

First of all, he mentioned that, in some ways, he also supports Trump’s policies. However, he emphasized that Trump’s approach has been inconsistent. That such a manner of conducting policy—saying one thing today, then reversing it tomorrow, or even later the same evening—undermines credibility. This inconsistency, he implied, is problematic. Lukashenko wanted to send a clear message to Trump: that leaders must be accountable for their words, the expert explained. Furthermore, he pointed out that international politics and diplomacy are conducted quietly, behind closed doors, rather than turning them into a show.