What Message Did Lukashenko Convey to Trump in His Interview with "Time"?
When asked about the message Belarusian President Lukashenko conveyed to Donald Trump in his interview with "Time" correspondent Simon Shuster, analyst Sergey Dik responded:
First of all, he mentioned that, in some ways, he also supports Trump’s policies. However, he emphasized that Trump’s approach has been inconsistent. That such a manner of conducting policy—saying one thing today, then reversing it tomorrow, or even later the same evening—undermines credibility. This inconsistency, he implied, is problematic. Lukashenko wanted to send a clear message to Trump: that leaders must be accountable for their words, the expert explained. Furthermore, he pointed out that international politics and diplomacy are conducted quietly, behind closed doors, rather than turning them into a show.
According to Sergey Dik, the President also recalled his past experience of working with an American ambassador. He stressed the importance of maintaining communication through the Ministry of Foreign Affairs and intelligence agencies—to keep a close watch on developments and prevent misunderstandings between countries, the analyst summarized the leader’s message.