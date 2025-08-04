IT Revolution Era: Belarus’ Priorities in Digital Development

In the era of the information revolution, digital development becomes an integral part of each country's future. The nation’s role in this process cannot be underestimated, as it plays a crucial part in creating favorable conditions for ensuring the security and efficient use of data within information infrastructure, as well as in regulating and supporting innovation.

It is no secret that digitalization is a global trend. Belarus not only keeps pace with this movement but also occupies leading and pioneering positions in many areas. The Government of the Republic of Belarus has long designated “digital” as a priority for the national economy.

Within the framework of Belarus’ digital development strategy, active integration of digital technologies is underway across various sectors of life, including industry, agriculture, education, healthcare, transportation, and public administration. Special attention is given to the development of state digital platforms, enhancing the efficiency of electronic services, and transitioning administrative procedures into digital formats.

Dmitry Kotov, Scientific Secretary of the State Enterprise "Geoinformation Systems" of the National Academy of Sciences of Belarus, remarked:

"Digital technology encompasses algorithms, methods, and solutions. The foundations laid by the creation of one set of products serve as the basis for developing secondary products, which help advance current offerings and foster innovation."

Research indicates that in the modern world, digitalization can boost the economy by 50-60%. Belarus’s current goal is to maximize economic growth opportunities through the adoption of cutting-edge digital technologies.

Eugene Klebanov, Deputy Director of LLC "Technikon," stated:

"Automation is not a new technology in itself; its purpose is to ease human labor. Processes traditionally performed manually are being automated. It is important to understand that the key criterion for implementing such digital technologies is the transformation of business processes."

Digital transformation is reshaping everything—including the approach to digital sovereignty, which involves a country’s independence in the sphere of digital technologies. This encompasses control over national infrastructure, import substitution of software, reducing dependence on foreign technologies and software, ensuring digital security, and effectively training personnel.

Anna Yashchuk, Acting Director of the Institute of Information Technologies at BSUIR, emphasized:

"The educational activities of the Belarusian State University of Informatics and Radioelectronics aim to respond to societal demands. When new technologies and directions emerge, our task is to adapt curricula accordingly, so we can prepare the specialists needed today and now. The speed at which we respond to new challenges determines the success of the entire society’s and Belarus’s economic development."