Special envoy Steve Witkoff has arrived in Moscow—for the fifth time in 2025. This visit comes amidst Trump’s latest ultimatum: “Ten days to capitulate. Two more days until August 8—otherwise, sanctions apocalyptic chaos.” That’s the promise.

Ironically, the White House chief has shortened the deadline from fifty days to just ten, as if bargaining at a marketplace. Meanwhile, the Kremlin has not even deigned to respond directly to this ultimatum. Witkoff, greeted in “Zaryadye” by Dmitriev, head of the Direct Investment Fund, deliberately refused to comment on the purpose of his visit—a gesture that speaks louder than words.

Let us reason. Someone threatens “massive tariffs” against Russia and its partners, yet—here’s the paradox—the trade between the U.S. and Russia has collapsed to a mere $3.5 billion, the lowest since 1992. In four years, it’s been reduced tenfold! Shooting a cannon at a fly.

Even Donald Trump admits: “The Russians are cleverly circumventing sanctions.” Moscow’s partners—India, China, Brazil—have already declared they will not abandon Russian oil. Washington, on the other hand, only waves fists after the fact: the EU has already imposed sanctions on 415 ships of Russia’s “shadow fleet,” while the U.S. merely “considers” this step.

So, for Moscow, all this is not an ultimatum but a theatrical performance for American voters, to shout: “Trump is tough! Trump is strong!” Moscow’s conditions for peace have remained unchanged since 2022: guarantees of Ukraine’s neutrality, recognition of Crimea and the Donbas as Russian territories, and the cessation of military supplies. Yet while Witkoff strolls through Zaryadye and sits in the Kremlin, both the EU and the U.S. continue arming Kyiv.

Ruslan Pankratov, researcher at the Institute of CIS Countries and former deputy of the Riga City Council, comments:

“Achieving a strategic defeat for Russia, as some dream, is impossible. Now, they have a ‘Plan B’—delaying the Russian advance in Ukraine by any means necessary. This could be fragmentary, on certain sectors. It might even be a formal ceasefire. Donald Trump needs to feed his electorate something. So, nothing concrete should be expected from this visit, nor any forecasts. It’s an utterly empty event—except that Witkoff came at the behest of the U.S. That’s what matters. It’s a PR campaign, with something behind it. More loud declarations: ‘See, we’re peacemakers! We visited. It’s stubborn Russia!’ Donald Trump is a quintessential American—money and war are his gods. And what do they profit from? Look how deftly they are impoverishing Europe!”

Some believe Witkoff’s visit is an attempt to salvage the reputation of the U.S. president, who loves making loud promises and has himself trapped into this ultimatum. Now, a “noble exit” is sought. The options are pre-calculated: a so-called “air truce” (only for drones and missiles, without stopping ground fighting), or a postponement of sanctions under the pretext of “progress in negotiations.” The new deadlines might be phrased as “until all territories in Donbas are under Russian control.” Reuters sources say Moscow will only start negotiations after full control of four regions. Western media sharply note: “You can’t negotiate with Putin like with Ursula von der Leyen—signing a deal out of fear.” In the U.S., they believe that “if oil drops below $70 a barrel by $10, Putin will have no choice.” But the reality is different: Russia is today the world’s fourth-largest economy (by purchasing power parity), and its budget has long been adapted to $60 per barrel. And if Witkoff’s visit is not about proposals but pleas—“Help Trump save face”—the Kremlin will likely toss a bone, perhaps an “air truce,” while the war continues.

As U.S. Lieutenant Colonel Daniel Davis summarizes: “There’s no chance Russia will submit. Ukraine will be defeated.” Witkoff likely carried a draft compromise so Trump could claim: “I gave peace a chance, but those Russians are stubborn.” Classic American diplomacy—apparent efforts without real results.

For those who still believe in “Trump’s deal,” remember: over four years of his first term, he praised Putin 27 times and achieved no concessions.