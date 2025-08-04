Event Tourism: What Celebrations Attract Visitors to Belarus

Belarus has summarized the results of its event tourism sector. Each year, Belarusian cultural organizations host approximately half a million events.

The most popular among tourists are music and gastronomic festivals, ethnocultural celebrations, and historical reenactments.

Darya Shibeko, Consultant at the Department of Tourism, Ministry of Sports and Tourism of Belarus, remarked:

"The most prominent and recognizable events have been the Republican Festival 'Kupalle' ('Alexandria Brings Friends Together') and the International Arts Festival 'Slavianski Bazaar in Vitebsk.' I must also mention the beloved youth-oriented sports and music festival, Viva Braslav. Our visitors particularly enjoy culinary events like 'Gastrofest,' 'Batka’s Buns,' the 'Cherry Festival,' 'Dranik Fest,' and the Ivye Tomato Fair."