In Belarus, fathers will be more actively involved in raising children

This information was conveyed by the Ministry of Labor and Social Protection. In Belarus, the average maternal age at the birth of the first child is slightly over 27 years. Several factors influence this trend: a desire for self-education and career advancement, economic stability, and the development of reproductive technologies.

Svetlana Belash, head of the Department of the Ministry of Labor and Social Protection of Belarus, stated: "There are countries, such as Sweden, Denmark, and France, where the average age of motherhood is around 30 years, and yet the total fertility rate is higher than in other European nations. In these countries, fathers actively participate in child-rearing and household management. For us, it is very important to have support not only from the state but also from employers who assist their employees who are parents. Additionally, support from student youth and higher education institutions is crucial to creating a more layered platform where families can form and strengthen."